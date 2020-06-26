Menu
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS BACKUP CAM

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  • 57,702KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5301074
  • Stock #: 100714
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA1HC100714
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

