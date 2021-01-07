2017 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Very well appointed SkyActiv AWD finished in Soul Red w/rear view camera, alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering, heated seats, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, push button start, Sport mode, Bluetooth, cargo cover, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, GS
