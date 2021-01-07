Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

81,697 KM

Details Description Features

$15,575

+ tax & licensing
$15,575

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,575

+ taxes & licensing

81,697KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6475114
  Stock #: 210041
  • VIN: JM1DKFC74H0146050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210041
  • Mileage 81,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well appointed SkyActiv AWD finished in Soul Red w/rear view camera, alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering, heated seats, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, push button start, Sport mode, Bluetooth, cargo cover, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, GS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

