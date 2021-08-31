2017 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
819-319-8444
1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1
819-319-8444
+ taxes & licensing
FR: Nous avons un SUV abordable pour vous avec ce Mazda CX-3 GS 2017! Ce SUV multisegment sous-compact est livré avec plusieurs options.
Avec le Mazda CX-3 Vous obtenez un petit SUV mais de grandes performances. Vous bénéficiez également d'une bonne économie de carburant et de suffisamment d'espace de chargement!
Venez nous voir pour plus de détails! Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-6000. Nous sommes ouverts 6 jours sur 7!
EN: We have an affordable SUV for you with this Mazda CX-3 GS 2017! This Subcompact Crossover SUV comes with several options.
With the Mazda CX-3 You get a small SUV but large in performance. You also get a good fuel economy and enough space and cargo room!
Come see us for more details! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us at (819) 568-6000. We are open 6 days a week, Mon to Sat!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1