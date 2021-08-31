Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

67,945 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Credit Car Canada

819-319-8444

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Credit Car Canada

1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1

819-319-8444

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,945KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7665184
  Stock #: E2512
  VIN: JM1DKFC7XH0167159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,945 KM

Vehicle Description

FR: Nous avons un SUV abordable pour vous avec ce Mazda CX-3 GS 2017! Ce SUV multisegment sous-compact est livré avec plusieurs options.

 Avec le Mazda CX-3 Vous obtenez un petit SUV mais de grandes performances. Vous bénéficiez également d'une bonne économie de carburant et de suffisamment d'espace de chargement!

 Venez nous voir pour plus de détails! Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-6000. Nous sommes ouverts 6 jours sur 7!

 

EN: We have an affordable SUV for you with this Mazda CX-3 GS 2017! This Subcompact Crossover SUV comes with several options.

 With the Mazda CX-3 You get a small SUV but large in performance. You also get a good fuel economy and enough space and cargo room!
Come see us for more details! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us at (819) 568-6000. We are open 6 days a week, Mon to Sat!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

