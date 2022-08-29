2017 Mazda CX-3

$19,988 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 1 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9099985

9099985 Stock #: BHM431

BHM431 VIN: JM1DKFB76H0152319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # BHM431

Mileage 72,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Seat upholstery: cloth Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L Tailpipe finisher: chrome GVWR: 1,810kg (3,990lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Front tires: 215/60HR16.0 Rear tires: 215/60HR16.0 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: push button start only Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km Drive type: all-wheel Rear legroom: 888mm (35.0) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2) Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2) Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km Front shoulder room: 1,360mm (53.5) Rear hiproom: 1,245mm (49.0) Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7) Ground clearance (min): 154mm (6.1) Torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 2,800RPM Engine torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 2,800RPM Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59) Exterior length: 4,274mm (168.3) Exterior body width: 1,767mm (69.6) Exterior height: 1,542mm (60.7) Front headroom: 976mm (38.4) Front hiproom: 1,329mm (52.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4) Interior cargo volume: 452 L (16 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,528 L (54 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 146hp @ 6,000RPM Curb weight: 1,339kg (2,952lbs) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.