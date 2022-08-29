Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

72,199 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD | Winter Tires Included!

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD | Winter Tires Included!

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

72,199KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9099985
  Stock #: BHM431
  VIN: JM1DKFB76H0152319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BHM431
  • Mileage 72,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Great on Gas! 2017 CX-3 AWD!!! Performs all year round and comes well equipped for your comfort! Includes winter tires on steel rims! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
GVWR: 1,810kg (3,990lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Front tires: 215/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 215/60HR16.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear legroom: 888mm (35.0)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,360mm (53.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,245mm (49.0)
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Ground clearance (min): 154mm (6.1)
Torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 2,800RPM
Engine torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 2,800RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Exterior length: 4,274mm (168.3)
Exterior body width: 1,767mm (69.6)
Exterior height: 1,542mm (60.7)
Front headroom: 976mm (38.4)
Front hiproom: 1,329mm (52.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,281mm (50.4)
Interior cargo volume: 452 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,528 L (54 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 146hp @ 6,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,339kg (2,952lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

