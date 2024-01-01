$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS - $105.09 /Wk - Low Mileage
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS - $105.09 /Wk - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
47,041KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCL8H0178234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12944
- Mileage 47,041 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $24710 - Our Price is just $23990!
The all-new 2017 CX-5 is finely crafted to enhance everything you love about driving and energize life on the road. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The evolution of Mazda's KODO design has yielded the concise, yet dignified stance of the 2017 CX-5. Minor upgrades in 2017 improve this already impressive SUV while providing a more comfortable and safe cabin. For families or young professionals, this CX-5 is sure to please everyone on your daily commute. This low mileage SUV has just 47,041 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This CX-5 GS brings the luxury and convenience with a power liftgate, leatherette and suede seat material, heated seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Other awesome features include LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $105.09 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Compare at $24710 - Our Price is just $23990!
The all-new 2017 CX-5 is finely crafted to enhance everything you love about driving and energize life on the road. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The evolution of Mazda's KODO design has yielded the concise, yet dignified stance of the 2017 CX-5. Minor upgrades in 2017 improve this already impressive SUV while providing a more comfortable and safe cabin. For families or young professionals, this CX-5 is sure to please everyone on your daily commute. This low mileage SUV has just 47,041 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This CX-5 GS brings the luxury and convenience with a power liftgate, leatherette and suede seat material, heated seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Other awesome features include LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $105.09 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS - $105.09 /Wk - Low Mileage 47,041 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels - $114.60 /Wk 97,470 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2dr Cpe 241,882 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Mazda CX-5