This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 232,123 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=v7W+E7N+hmDLph4730lOXn6DDqVn7XqW target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Remote Keyless Entry.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

Used
232,123KM
VIN JM3KFBCL4H0148602

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,123 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 232,123 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Mazda Connect
Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

