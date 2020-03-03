Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD LEATHER SUNROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD LEATHER SUNROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$24,679

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,953KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4765710
  • Stock #: 200093
  • VIN: JM3KFBCLXH0203425
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 51,000 KM! Skyactiv AWD w/leather/suede interior, sunroof, rear view camera, power liftgate, heated seats steering, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, blind spot monitor/smart city brake support, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, rain sensing wipers, push button start, electric parking brake, homelink, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

