2017 Mazda CX-5

Only 51,000 KM! Skyactiv AWD w/leather/suede interior, sunroof, rear view camera, power liftgate, heated seats steering, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, blind spot monitor/smart city brake support, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, rain sensing wipers, push button start, electric parking brake, homelink, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd
