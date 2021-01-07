Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,856

+ tax & licensing
$22,856

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS-L AWD | Only 42,000km | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS-L AWD | Only 42,000km | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,856

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537037
  • Stock #: 210079
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL1H0191603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 42,000 KMS, AWD & loaded with options:  Leather, BLIS-Blind Spot Detection System, power liftgate, rear view camera, heated seats & steering, 17'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps, air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth, push button start, sport mode, cruise control, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, GS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

