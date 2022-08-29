2017 Mazda CX-5

Listing ID: 9053650 Stock #: 34521 VIN: JM3KFBDL1H0155005
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
34521
Mileage
111,122 KM
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5)
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front tires: 225/55VR19.0
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) warning
Ground clearance (max): 192mm (7.5)
Curb weight: 1,659kg (3,657lbs)
Exterior height: 1,662mm (65.4)
Interior cargo volume: 875 L (31 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
