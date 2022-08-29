Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

111,122 KM

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

GT (A6)

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

111,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9053650
  • Stock #: 34521
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL1H0155005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34521
  • Mileage 111,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Deal! 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD! Car is loaded with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation and Mazda safety features. Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Front headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Speaker type: Bose
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5)
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Front tires: 225/55VR19.0
Rear tires: 225/55VR19.0
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) warning
Ground clearance (max): 192mm (7.5)
Curb weight: 1,659kg (3,657lbs)
GVWR: 2,071kg (4,566lbs)
Exterior height: 1,662mm (65.4)
Interior cargo volume: 875 L (31 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

