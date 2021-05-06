Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-9

96,680 KM

Details Description Features

$25,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,982

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-9

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS-LUXURY | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS-LUXURY | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | NAVIGATION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7066408
  2. 7066408
  3. 7066408
  4. 7066408
  5. 7066408
  6. 7066408
  7. 7066408
  8. 7066408
  9. 7066408
  10. 7066408
  11. 7066408
  12. 7066408
  13. 7066408
  14. 7066408
  15. 7066408
  16. 7066408
  17. 7066408
  18. 7066408
  19. 7066408
  20. 7066408
  21. 7066408
  22. 7066408
  23. 7066408
  24. 7066408
  25. 7066408
  26. 7066408
  27. 7066408
  28. 7066408
  29. 7066408
  30. 7066408
  31. 7066408
  32. 7066408
  33. 7066408
  34. 7066408
  35. 7066408
  36. 7066408
  37. 7066408
  38. 7066408
  39. 7066408
  40. 7066408
  41. 7066408
  42. 7066408
  43. 7066408
  44. 7066408
  45. 7066408
  46. 7066408
Contact Seller

$25,982

+ taxes & licensing

96,680KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7066408
  • Stock #: 210499
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY4H0127676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210499
  • Mileage 96,680 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger AWD finished in snowflake white pearl w/black leather interior, navigation, Blind Spot Detection System, Smart City Brake Support, heated seats, full tow package, rear view camera, sunroof, power liftgate, 18 alloy wheels, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group including power seats, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, push button start, Sport mode, rain sensing wipers, auto-diming rear view mirror, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4wd, awd, GS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Ford Explorer L...
 86,058 KM
$29,325 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,187 KM
$17,752 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 48,550 KM
$48,756 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory