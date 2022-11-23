2017 Mazda CX-9

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 1 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9372226

9372226 Stock #: P1170

P1170 VIN: JM3TCBCY2H0136876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,147 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.