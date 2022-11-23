$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
GS-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
97,147KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372226
- Stock #: P1170
- VIN: JM3TCBCY2H0136876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,147 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 is luxurious and packed with great technology. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This SUV has 97,147 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-9's trim level is GS-L. Features on this GS-L CX-9 include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, remote keyless entry, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, and leather seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Monitoring
Low Speed Brake Assist
