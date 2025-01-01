$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy the thrill of driving with this 2017 Mazda3 GS Sedan equipped with a smooth 6-speed manual transmission. Known for its sporty handling, fuel efficiency, and upscale features, this Mazda3 is the perfect mix of performance and practicality.
Key Features:
- 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine – fuel efficient & fun to drive
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission
- Backup Camera & Bluetooth Connection
- Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls
- Push Button Start & Keyless Entry
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Alloy Wheels
This car has been fully inspected, safety certified, and detailed. Clean title, well maintained, and ready to drive away today.
Financing Available – all credit types welcome!
Come see it at our dealership and book a test drive – you’ll love how it drives.
Vehicle Features
613-680-4171