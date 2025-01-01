Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

189,717 KM

Details

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12940952

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,717KM
VIN JM1BN1U76H1149008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy the thrill of driving with this 2017 Mazda3 GS Sedan equipped with a smooth 6-speed manual transmission. Known for its sporty handling, fuel efficiency, and upscale features, this Mazda3 is the perfect mix of performance and practicality.


  Key Features:


  • 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine – fuel efficient & fun to drive
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Backup Camera & Bluetooth Connection
  • Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls
  • Push Button Start & Keyless Entry
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
  • Alloy Wheels 

 


This car has been fully inspected, safety certified, and detailed. Clean title, well maintained, and ready to drive away today.


  Financing Available – all credit types welcome!


 Come see it at our dealership and book a test drive – you’ll love how it drives.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Mazda MAZDA3