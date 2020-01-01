Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel!



Compare at $19550 - Our Live Market Price is just $18798!



Every detail is designed with the utmost care to create a new level of connectedness between you, your 2017 Mazda3 and the road. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This hatchback has 54289 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Premium luxury and comfort come standard on this top-of-the-line Mazda3 GT with heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional features on this trim include push button start, dual-zone climate controls, larger aluminum wheels,power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED headlights and taillights with fog lamps, a power sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise contol, Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, MAZDA CONNECT with a seven inch colour touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $126.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Mazda Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.