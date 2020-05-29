Menu
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

HATCHBACK - 6 SPEED - NAVI - SUNROOF!

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

HATCHBACK - 6 SPEED - NAVI - SUNROOF!

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  64,248KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5054877
  Stock #: A956Y
  VIN: JM1BN1L78H1142675
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK GS - 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - ALLOY WHEELS - POWER SUNROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - NAVIGATION - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - AIR CONDITIONING - HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 2.99% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

