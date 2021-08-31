Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

99,599 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO SE

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7590766
  Stock #: 01132
  VIN: JM1BN1T72H1150190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01132
  • Mileage 99,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

