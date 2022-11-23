$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
613-722-0852
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
**ComingSoon**4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS
Location
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,779KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9391282
- VIN: JM1GL1V50H1149756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
