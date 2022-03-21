Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

48,092 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT S | BITURBO 4.0L V8 | 503HP | BURMESTER AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT S | BITURBO 4.0L V8 | 503HP | BURMESTER AUDIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,092KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8733278
  • Stock #: 220784
  • VIN: WDDYJ7JA7HA012190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,092 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 48,000 KMS!! This is what peak performance looks like! Coming with a powerful BiTurbo 4.0L V8 making 503HP, this AMG GT S turns heads and offers the ultimate driving experience with a 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds! Features include Exclusive Package w/ AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, Burmester sound system, navigation, backup camera with front & rear parking sensors, staggered 19-inch front & 20-inch rear AMG alloy wheels, sunroof, heated seats, active aero rear spoiler, brake assist, blind spot assist, drive modes (Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race), dual-zone climate control, automatic seat belt adjustment, power folding mirrors, paddle shifters, memory seats, full power group including power adjustable seats & steering column, cruise control, auto headlights, garage door opener and Sirius XM! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Ford Transit LW...
 97,610 KM
$45,725 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 96,146 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 30,738 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory