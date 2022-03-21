$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT S | BITURBO 4.0L V8 | 503HP | BURMESTER AUDIO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8733278
- Stock #: 220784
- VIN: WDDYJ7JA7HA012190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,092 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 48,000 KMS!! This is what peak performance looks like! Coming with a powerful BiTurbo 4.0L V8 making 503HP, this AMG GT S turns heads and offers the ultimate driving experience with a 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds! Features include Exclusive Package w/ AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, Burmester sound system, navigation, backup camera with front & rear parking sensors, staggered 19-inch front & 20-inch rear AMG alloy wheels, sunroof, heated seats, active aero rear spoiler, brake assist, blind spot assist, drive modes (Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race), dual-zone climate control, automatic seat belt adjustment, power folding mirrors, paddle shifters, memory seats, full power group including power adjustable seats & steering column, cruise control, auto headlights, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.