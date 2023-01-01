Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

102,026 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC | Ambient Lighting | AWD | Pano Roof |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC | Ambient Lighting | AWD | Pano Roof |

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 10464891
  2. 10464891
  3. 10464891
  4. 10464891
  5. 10464891
  6. 10464891
  7. 10464891
  8. 10464891
  9. 10464891
  10. 10464891
  11. 10464891
  12. 10464891
  13. 10464891
  14. 10464891
  15. 10464891
  16. 10464891
  17. 10464891
  18. 10464891
  19. 10464891
  20. 10464891
  21. 10464891
  22. 10464891
  23. 10464891
  24. 10464891
  25. 10464891
  26. 10464891
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,026KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10464891
  • Stock #: 1869
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2HU222730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,026 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC | AWD | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Navigation

Black Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Monitoring | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Front Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Drive Mode Select | Cruise Control | Collision Warning System | Rain Sensor | Ambient Lighting and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2017 Audi TT 2.0T | ...
 70,568 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 49,153 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 90,120 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory