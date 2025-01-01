Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH START, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTAT INFORMTION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

142,667 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4-MATIC/NAVI/PANORAMIC/BACKUP CAMERA/ 142KM

Watch This Vehicle
12542840

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4-MATIC/NAVI/PANORAMIC/BACKUP CAMERA/ 142KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1747784547
  2. 1747784543
  3. 1747784548
  4. 1747784547
  5. 1747784545
  6. 1747784547
  7. 1747784547
  8. 1747784545
  9. 1747784545
  10. 1747784545
  11. 1747784545
  12. 1747784546
  13. 1747784546
  14. 1747784545
  15. 1747784542
  16. 1747784546
  17. 1747784545
  18. 1747784542
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,667KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB1HU189624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,667 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH START, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTAT INFORMTION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2012 Scion xD XD/AUTO/AIR CONDITION/BLUETOOTH/POWER GROUP/187KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Scion xD XD/AUTO/AIR CONDITION/BLUETOOTH/POWER GROUP/187KM 187,810 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 151KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 151KM 151,410 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 PASS/STO&GO/ACCIDENT FREE/1 YR POWER TRAIN WARR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 PASS/STO&GO/ACCIDENT FREE/1 YR POWER TRAIN WARR 229,158 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class