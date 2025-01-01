$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4-MATIC/NAVI/PANORAMIC/BACKUP CAMERA/ 142KM
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4-MATIC/NAVI/PANORAMIC/BACKUP CAMERA/ 142KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,667 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH START, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTAT INFORMTION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090