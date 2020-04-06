Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

$28,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,592KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4839510
  • Stock #: 1903371
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5HU191845
Exterior Colour
Silver
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Mercedes-Benz C-Class delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 Twin 5-Spoke, Valet Function. This Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features the Following Options Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Visit Us Today For a must-own Mercedes-Benz C-Class come see us at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1. Just minutes away!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

