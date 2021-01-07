Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55,315 KM

Details

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,315KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6542836
  Stock #: W284
  VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU187949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,315 KM

Vehicle Description

C300 4MATIC - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - ALLOY WHEELS - PUSH BUTTON START - FOGS - KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY - LOW KMS!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Club Innes and 417

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

