2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Only 55,000 KMS!!! PREMIUM LOADED All wheel drive w/black leather interior, twin-panel panoramic sunroof, navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Collision prevention system, driver attention assist, driver memory system, rear view camera, heated seats & steering, Premium 18'' twin-spoke alloy wheels, auto start/stop system, full power group incl power seats & power folding mirrors, AM/FM/CD with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4matic, awd, C-CLASS
