$129,900+ tax & licensing
$129,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G63 AMG 4MATIC
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
63,293KM
Used
- Stock #: AA601
- VIN: WDCYC7DF1HX271941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Matte designo Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7