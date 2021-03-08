Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

24,376 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

AMG PREMIUM + LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BLIS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

AMG PREMIUM + LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BLIS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 6652016
  2. 6652016
  3. 6652016
  4. 6652016
  5. 6652016
  6. 6652016
  7. 6652016
  8. 6652016
  9. 6652016
  10. 6652016
  11. 6652016
Contact Seller

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,376KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6652016
  • Stock #: 355054
  • VIN: WDDTG5CB0HJ355054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 24,376 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2017 Lexus IS 350 F-...
 63,969 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 LU...
 36,336 KM
$31,950 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 Pr...
 78,983 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory