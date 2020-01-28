Menu
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

  • 64,459KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574052
  • Stock #: A8566A
  • VIN: WMZYT5C33H3D81028
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

Why do so many people trust Ottawa Dodge to purchase their vehicle? Let’s start with our hassle-free 30-day exchange privilege. 

  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
  • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
  • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
  • We accept all trades: push, tow, or drive them in!
  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
  • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down, relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
  • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
  • We’re conveniently located at 900 St Laurent Boulevard, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
  • Last but not least, smiles are always present and free at Ottawa Dodge!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • 6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
  • AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

