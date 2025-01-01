Menu
Automatic all-wheel drive SE w/ 2.4L engine, sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

114,286 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE 2.4 AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | AUTO

12143532

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE 2.4 AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | AUTO

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,286KM
VIN JA32V2FW3HU601908

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,286 KM

Automatic all-wheel drive SE w/ 2.4L engine, sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer