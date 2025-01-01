$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE 2.4 AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | AUTO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic all-wheel drive SE w/ 2.4L engine, sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
