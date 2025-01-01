Menu
<p data-start=134 data-end=172><strong data-start=134 data-end=170>--SPORTY--AFFORDABLE--RELIABLE--</strong></p><p data-start=174 data-end=481>Enjoy spirited performance and everyday practicality with this <strong data-start=237 data-end=263>2017 Mitsubishi Lancer</strong>. Known for its sleek design, engaging drive, and dependable build quality, the Lancer offers an ideal blend of efficiency, comfort, and sport-inspired style—perfect for drivers who want fun and value in one package.</p><p data-start=483 data-end=927>Powered by a <strong data-start=496 data-end=522>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong> with <strong data-start=528 data-end=554>automatic transmission</strong>, this Lancer delivers responsive performance and excellent fuel economy. Inside, you’ll find <strong data-start=648 data-end=677>comfortable cloth seating</strong>, <strong data-start=679 data-end=701>heated front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=703 data-end=729>Bluetooth connectivity</strong>, <strong data-start=731 data-end=759>touchscreen infotainment</strong>, and a <strong data-start=767 data-end=786>rearview camera</strong> for added convenience. With <strong data-start=815 data-end=842>all-wheel control (AWC)</strong> available on select models, the Lancer handles confidently in all road conditions.</p><p data-start=929 data-end=1156>Featuring a <strong data-start=941 data-end=965>bold exterior design</strong>, <strong data-start=967 data-end=995>excellent safety ratings</strong>, and <strong data-start=1001 data-end=1044>Mitsubishi’s reputation for reliability</strong>, the 2017 Lancer is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish, efficient, and dependable compact sedan.</p><p data-start=1158 data-end=1232><strong data-start=1158 data-end=1177>Need Financing?</strong> Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.</p><p data-start=1234 data-end=1333><strong data-start=1234 data-end=1261>Book a road test today!</strong><br data-start=1261 data-end=1264 />📞 (613) 680-4171<br data-start=1281 data-end=1284 />🌐 <a class=decorated-link href=https://go2auto.com/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1287 data-end=1331>https://go2auto.com/</a></p><p data-start=1335 data-end=1392>📍 <strong data-start=1338 data-end=1359>1037 Belfast Road</strong><br data-start=1359 data-end=1362 /><strong data-start=1362 data-end=1376>Ottawa, ON</strong><br data-start=1376 data-end=1379 /><strong data-start=1379 data-end=1390>K1B 3S2</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1394 data-end=1443>🚗 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

134,358 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

13134808

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,358KM
Excellent Condition

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 134,358 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

