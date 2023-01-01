Menu
2017 Mitsubishi RVR

174,044 KM

Details Description Features

$15,890

+ tax & licensing
Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

GT | 4WD

Location

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

174,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10636665
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW2HZ610088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with heated seats, back up camera, BlueTooth, tilt/ telescopic steering wheel with shift paddles, audio/cruise controls, keyless entry and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

