2017 Mitsubishi RVR
GT | 4WD
174,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10636665
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW2HZ610088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,044 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
