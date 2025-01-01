Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan 370Z

126,155 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan 370Z

Touring Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12116184

2017 Nissan 370Z

Touring Sport

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1737563360
  2. 1737563360
  3. 1737563360
  4. 1737563360
  5. 1737563360
  6. 1737563360
  7. 1737563360
  8. 1737563360
  9. 1737563360
  10. 1737563360
  11. 1737563360
  12. 1737563360
  13. 1737563360
  14. 1737563360
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,155KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AZ4EH7HM952484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 126,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE 245,922 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo 162,061 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 156,569 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan 370Z