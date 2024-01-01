$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
190,780KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP5HN314952
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9775A
- Mileage 190,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!
If you're looking for a family car that's both efficient and fun to drive, the search ends with this outstanding Nissan Altima. This 2017 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2017 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 190,780 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SL. Enjoy premium features in this range-topping Altima SL Tech sedan. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rear view camera, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward collision warning with emergency braking, a power sunroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
