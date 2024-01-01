Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995! <br> <br> Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2017 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,292 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Frontiers trim level is SV. The SV trim offers a satisfying blend of features and value in this Frontier. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with a USB port and SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power doors with remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, aluminum wheels, body-color front bumper, dual power heated mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$481.45</b> monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2017 Nissan Frontier

106,292 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,292KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV0HN710409

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-9803A
  • Mileage 106,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995!

Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2017 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,292 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Frontier's trim level is SV. The SV trim offers a satisfying blend of features and value in this Frontier. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with a USB port and SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power doors with remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, aluminum wheels, body-color front bumper, dual power heated mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $481.45 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 44,060 KM $23,238 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 - Heated Seats 47,515 KM $42,738 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring - Aluminum Wheels 77,006 KM $19,738 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Frontier