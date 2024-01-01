$25,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,292KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV0HN710409
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9803A
- Mileage 106,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995!
Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2017 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,292 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is SV. The SV trim offers a satisfying blend of features and value in this Frontier. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with a USB port and SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power doors with remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, aluminum wheels, body-color front bumper, dual power heated mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $481.45 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2017 Nissan Frontier