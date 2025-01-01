Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Maxima

125,873 KM

Details Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Maxima

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12483292

2017 Nissan Maxima

SL

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1746216346
  2. 1746216345
  3. 1746216345
  4. 1746216344
  5. 1746216345
  6. 1746216345
  7. 1746216345
  8. 1746216344
  9. 1746216344
  10. 1746216345
  11. 1746216345
  12. 1746216344
  13. 1746216344
  14. 1746216345
  15. 1746216345
  16. 1746216344
  17. 1746216344
  18. 1746216345
  19. 1746216344
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,873KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP0HC381235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,873 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 140,442 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg 155,334 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey EX 154,700 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Nissan Maxima