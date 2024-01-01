Menu
CD Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer!

Efficiency, style, and value all come together in this fun-to-drive Nissan Micra. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, youve made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 98,050 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Micras trim level is S. This Nissan Micra S is a small car thats big on value. It comes with standard features like an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack, cloth seats, carpeted floor mats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a trip computer, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

VIN 3N1CK3CPXHL243060

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9169A
  • Mileage 98,050 KM

Vehicle Description

CD Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer!

Efficiency, style, and value all come together in this fun-to-drive Nissan Micra. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 98,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Micra's trim level is S. This Nissan Micra S is a small car that's big on value. It comes with standard features like an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack, cloth seats, carpeted floor mats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a trip computer, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Interior

Trip Computer

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

AUX JACK

