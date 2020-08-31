2017 Nissan Micra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Cruise Control Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Tires: P185/60R15 AS Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone system w/steering wheel controls Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat w/attached armrest (slide/recline/lifter), 4-way adjustable passenger's seat and adjustable head restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material

