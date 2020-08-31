Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
This Nissan Micra is a small car with a big personality. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This low mileage hatchback has just 34,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this affordable hacthback. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack and four-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone system w/steering wheel controls
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat w/attached armrest (slide/recline/lifter), 4-way adjustable passenger's seat and adjustable head restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
