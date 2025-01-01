$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7HN101259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1238
- Mileage 91,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD 91,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 101,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD 142,906 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2017 Nissan Murano