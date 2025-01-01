Menu
2017 Nissan Murano
SL AWD model equipped with heated leather seats, NAV, BlueTooth, Panoramic Sunroof, XM Satellite radio, power rear lift-gate, factory remote start, tilt/telescopic, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2017 Nissan Murano

182,420 KM

$13,890

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

SL | AWD| Leather Interior | Panoramic Sunroof

12176677

2017 Nissan Murano

SL | AWD| Leather Interior | Panoramic Sunroof

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$13,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0HN193055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25-0023
  • Mileage 182,420 KM

Vehicle Description

SL AWD model equipped with heated leather seats, NAV, BlueTooth, Panoramic Sunroof, XM Satellite radio, power rear lift-gate, factory remote start, tilt/telescopic, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
$13,890

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2017 Nissan Murano