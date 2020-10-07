2017 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Convenience remote start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Safety Driver Knee Airbag Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Premium Sound Package Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Blind Spot Assist Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy Tires: 18" Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material

