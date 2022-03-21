Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

102,288 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
SV - $178 B/W

Location

102,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8756537
  • Stock #: P0940
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8HC807545

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start

Compare at $22878 - Our Live Market Price is just $21998!

This Nissan Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand. This 2017 Nissan Murano is for sale today in Ottawa.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 102,288 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SV. This Murano SV is a picture of versatility. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, front and rear USB ports, navigation, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.72 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

