2017 Nissan NV200

141,322 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan NV200

I4

12858500

2017 Nissan NV200

I4

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,322KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN2HK720833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2017 Nissan NV200