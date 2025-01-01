$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Nissan NV200
I4
2017 Nissan NV200
I4
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,322KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN2HK720833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
2017 Nissan NV200 I4 141,322 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 243,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport 80,948 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2017 Nissan NV200