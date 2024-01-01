$13,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchase Options:
Financing Available for Everyone: At Garage Plus Auto, we offer flexible financing options for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help you secure the best possible financing to fit your budget. We work with multiple lenders to ensure competitive rates and terms.
Buy with Confidence: We sell vehicles via phone call for your convenience.
Virtual Showings: We can show you the car via video call, allowing you to see every detail from anywhere.
Nationwide Delivery: We offer delivery anywhere in Canada, right to your door.
Features:
- Safety Certification: Included
- 7-Seater: Spacious seating for the whole family
- 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive): Equipped for any road condition
- Leather Seats: Premium comfort
- Heated Seats: Front and rear heated seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSMS): Added safety feature
- 360-Degree Camera: Full visibility around the vehicle
- Navigation: Equipped for easy travel
- Auto Trunk Opener: Convenient for loading and unloading
- Rear A/C: Comfort for rear passengers
- Cruise Control: Equipped
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enabled
- Fuel Efficiency: Great for its class
Description:
For sale is a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD with 152,000 kilometers, priced at $13,500 and sold with a full safety certification. This spacious 7-seater SUV is designed for versatility, making it an excellent choice for family outings or daily commuting.
Fully loaded, this Pathfinder features leather seating with heated seats in both front and rear, blind spot monitoring (BSMS), a 360-degree camera for comprehensive visibility, navigation, and an automatic trunk opener. Rear-seat passengers enjoy dedicated A/C for added comfort. With its 4WD system, this Pathfinder is built to perform in all driving conditions.
