<div><strong>For Sale: 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Sold with Safety Certification</strong></div><br /><div><strong>Price:</strong> $13,500<br><strong>Mileage:</strong> 152,000 kilometers</div><br /><div><strong>Purchase Options:</strong></div><ul><li><p><strong>Financing Available for Everyone:</strong> At Garage Plus Auto, we offer flexible financing options for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help you secure the best possible financing to fit your budget. We work with multiple lenders to ensure competitive rates and terms.</p></li><li><p><strong>Buy with Confidence:</strong> We sell vehicles via phone call for your convenience.</p></li><li><p><strong>Virtual Showings:</strong> We can show you the car via video call, allowing you to see every detail from anywhere.</p></li><li><p><strong>Nationwide Delivery:</strong> We offer delivery anywhere in Canada, right to your door.</p></li></ul><hr /><br /><div><strong>Features:</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Make:</strong> Nissan</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Pathfinder 4WD</li><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2017</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 152,000 kilometers</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $13,500</li><li><strong>Safety Certification:</strong> Included</li><li><strong>7-Seater:</strong> Spacious seating for the whole family</li><li><strong>4WD (Four-Wheel Drive):</strong> Equipped for any road condition</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Premium comfort</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Front and rear heated seats</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSMS):</strong> Added safety feature</li><li><strong>360-Degree Camera:</strong> Full visibility around the vehicle</li><li><strong>Navigation:</strong> Equipped for easy travel</li><li><strong>Auto Trunk Opener:</strong> Convenient for loading and unloading</li><li><strong>Rear A/C:</strong> Comfort for rear passengers</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Equipped</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enabled</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Great for its class</li></ul><hr /><br /><div><strong>Description:</strong><br>For sale is a <strong>2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD</strong> with <strong>152,000 kilometers</strong>, priced at <strong>$13,500</strong> and sold with a <strong>full safety certification</strong>. This spacious 7-seater SUV is designed for versatility, making it an excellent choice for family outings or daily commuting.</div><br /><div>Fully loaded, this Pathfinder features <strong>leather seating</strong> with <strong>heated seats in both front and rear</strong>, <strong>blind spot monitoring (BSMS)</strong>, a <strong>360-degree camera</strong> for comprehensive visibility, <strong>navigation</strong>, and an <strong>automatic trunk opener</strong>. Rear-seat passengers enjoy dedicated A/C for added comfort. With its 4WD system, this Pathfinder is built to perform in all driving conditions.</div><hr /><br /><div>For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us:</div><br /><div><strong>Location:</strong><br>Garage Plus Auto<br>1201 Bank Street<br>Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7<br>Canada</div><br /><div><strong>Website:</strong> garageplusautocentre.com</div><br /><div></div><hr />

152,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM1HC682392

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2017 Nissan Pathfinder