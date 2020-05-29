+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!
Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 45,674 kms. It's magnetic black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
