$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

SL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

SL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,674KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048817
  • Stock #: P6479A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM7HC646111
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 45,674 kms. It's magnetic black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 5.58 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
  • 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Right Side Camera
  • Left Side Camera
  • Engine: 3.5L DI V6
  • Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Around View Monitor Front Camera
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy
  • Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
  • Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
  • Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

