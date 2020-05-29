2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

6 Speakers Convenience remote start

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Rear View Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Blind spot sensor

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Electronic Transfer Case

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Bodyside Cladding

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Auto Locking Hubs

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Leather Door Trim Insert

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

5.58 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)

82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Right Side Camera

Left Side Camera

Engine: 3.5L DI V6

Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera

Rear Collision Warning

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 AC Power Outlet

1 AC Power Outlet

Around View Monitor Front Camera

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy

Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat

Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.