2017 Nissan Pathfinder

68,498 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

S V6 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5894241
  • Stock #: C12221
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC606967

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12221
  • Mileage 68,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 68,498 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is S V6. With the S trim you're getting a great deal on this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
5.58 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
SiriusXM
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/manual lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger seat
Passenger Seat
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

