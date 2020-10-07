2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Exterior Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 5.58 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs) 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) SiriusXM Engine: 3.5L DI V6 Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/manual lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger seat Passenger Seat Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material 60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

