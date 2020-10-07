With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 68,498 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S V6. With the S trim you're getting a great deal on this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts