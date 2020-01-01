Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

120,923 KM

Details Description Features

$18,726

+ tax & licensing
$18,726

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

*** AMAZING VALUE ***

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

*** AMAZING VALUE ***

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,726

+ taxes & licensing

120,923KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6260211
  Stock #: 200905
  VIN: 5N1DR2MN8HC608914

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 200905
  Mileage 120,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, 7 Passenger finished in Gun Metallic on charcoal interior. Rear view camera, tri-zone climate control, tow package, heated exterior mirrors, 18'' alloy wheels, push button start, tinted glass, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, Carfax report included, S

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

