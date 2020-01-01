2017 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Super clean, 7 Passenger finished in Gun Metallic on charcoal interior. Rear view camera, tri-zone climate control, tow package, heated exterior mirrors, 18'' alloy wheels, push button start, tinted glass, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, Carfax report included, S
