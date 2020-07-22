Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors!
Compare at $23685 - Our Price is just $22995!
This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This low mileage SUV has just 9,185 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This versatile Qashqai S is an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD audio system with a five-inch color display, a USB port, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a rear spoiler, LED daytime running lights, power heated mirrors with LED turn signals, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $149.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Manual air conditioning
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Sport steering wheel
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
55 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat
Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Tires: P215/60R17 All-Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.