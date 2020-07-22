2017 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Manual air conditioning Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Sport steering wheel Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 55 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs) Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic Urethane Gear Shifter Material Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Tires: P215/60R17 All-Season

