2017 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 5 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8442996

8442996 Stock #: 22-0163A

22-0163A VIN: JN1BJ1CR4HW130221

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0163A

Mileage 55,551 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.