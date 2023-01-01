2017 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 5 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10379361

10379361 Stock #: 23-9357A

23-9357A VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC777380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-9357A

Mileage 76,510 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.