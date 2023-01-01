$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
127,953KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC870069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA873
- Mileage 127,953 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
