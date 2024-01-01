$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD Pano roof, $0 down, all credit approved
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD Pano roof, $0 down, all credit approved
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,212KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC769155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA859
- Mileage 132,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Your Ticket to Adventure!
This striking Rogue is your passport to exploration, offering a versatile and capable ride with a history as clean as a whistle at just 33,500 km. It's the ultimate compact SUV, ready to conquer any terrain.
Unleash the Power and Efficiency: Under the hood, a robust yet efficient 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine powers your journey, striking the perfect balance between performance and fuel economy. With the AWD system, no road is off-limits, making this Rogue the perfect companion for all your adventures.
Plush Interior, High-Quality Finish: Step inside, and you're greeted by a plush and comfortable interior. Black leather seats embrace you, offering a touch of luxury, while the cabin is thoughtfully designed for convenience and style.
Infotainment at Your Fingertips: Stay connected with the integrated touchscreen infotainment system. Whether it's navigation, smartphone integration, or hands-free calling, the Rogue has you covered.
Versatile Cargo Space: The Rogue's clever cargo solutions mean you can carry all your gear, whether it's for a weekend getaway or your daily grind. The split-folding rear seat provides flexibility for your cargo needs.
Safety First: Safety is paramount, with features like blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera to keep you secure on the road. The Rogue's advanced safety tech ensures peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Stylish Exterior: The Rogue's exterior design is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and practicality. It's a head-turner on city streets and a dependable companion on off-road escapades.
Efficiency Meets Capability: This Rogue not only impresses with its fuel efficiency but also offers the versatility and capability you need for all your journeys.
Discover the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD today. It's not just a car; it's your ticket to adventure! #NissanRogue #AdventureAwaits #UnleashTheRogue
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Pano roof, $0 down, all credit approved 132,212 KM $17,900
Email AutoAgents
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2017 Nissan Rogue