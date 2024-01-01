Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD Pano roof, $0 down, all credit approved

2017 Nissan Rogue

132,212 KM

VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC769155

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA859
  • Mileage 132,212 KM

Introducing the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Your Ticket to Adventure!
This striking Rogue is your passport to exploration, offering a versatile and capable ride with a history as clean as a whistle at just 33,500 km. It's the ultimate compact SUV, ready to conquer any terrain.
Unleash the Power and Efficiency: Under the hood, a robust yet efficient 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine powers your journey, striking the perfect balance between performance and fuel economy. With the AWD system, no road is off-limits, making this Rogue the perfect companion for all your adventures.
Plush Interior, High-Quality Finish: Step inside, and you're greeted by a plush and comfortable interior. Black leather seats embrace you, offering a touch of luxury, while the cabin is thoughtfully designed for convenience and style.
Infotainment at Your Fingertips: Stay connected with the integrated touchscreen infotainment system. Whether it's navigation, smartphone integration, or hands-free calling, the Rogue has you covered.
Versatile Cargo Space: The Rogue's clever cargo solutions mean you can carry all your gear, whether it's for a weekend getaway or your daily grind. The split-folding rear seat provides flexibility for your cargo needs.
Safety First: Safety is paramount, with features like blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera to keep you secure on the road. The Rogue's advanced safety tech ensures peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Stylish Exterior: The Rogue's exterior design is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and practicality. It's a head-turner on city streets and a dependable companion on off-road escapades.
Efficiency Meets Capability: This Rogue not only impresses with its fuel efficiency but also offers the versatility and capability you need for all your journeys.
Discover the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD today. It's not just a car; it's your ticket to adventure! #NissanRogue #AdventureAwaits #UnleashTheRogue

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

