$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,787KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1HC852814
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 78,787 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 78,787 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL Platinum. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL Platinum. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power manoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $52.13 /Wk 75,896 KM $14,075 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima 168,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation 78,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2017 Nissan Rogue