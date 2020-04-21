2017 Nissan Rogue

Seating Heated Seats Convenience remote start

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Rear View Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

5.694 Axle Ratio

55 L Fuel Tank

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

SiriusXM

Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Passenger Seat

