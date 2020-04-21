Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $144 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $144 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,477KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4896606
  • Stock #: X1782
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC739588
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, SiriusXM!

Compare at $22655 - Our Price is just $21995!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 32,477 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $143.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • 5.694 Axle Ratio
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • SiriusXM
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 Toyota Highland...
 32,950 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 29,471 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS w/...
 214,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Send A Message