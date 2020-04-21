2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2
613-596-1515
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, SiriusXM!
Compare at $22655 - Our Price is just $21995!
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 32,477 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $143.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
